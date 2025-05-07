Haverhill Democrats Meet Thursday Night to Elect Convention Delegates

Registered Haverhill Democrats Thursday night will caucus to elect delegates and alternates to the 2025 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention in September.

Haverhill is sending 33 delegates and 28 alternates to the state convention, along with other ex-officio delegates. The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Haverhill who may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. It takes place Thursday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m., in the Milhendler Room of Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.

The 2025 Massachusetts Democratic Party State Convention will be held Sept. 13, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. This year’s convention will be a Platform Convention, where delegates meet to vote on what will be the party’s priorities for the next four years.

Youth, ages 16 to 35, people with disabilities, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention.

Those with questions or seeking more information may call William D. Cox Jr., chairperson of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee at 978-374-6297.