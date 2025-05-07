Groveland Council on Aging Plans EngAGEment Conference

Val Walker, a nationally-recognized motivational speaker who advises on social connections later in life, will serve at the keynote presenter at the Groveland Council on Aging’s second annual EngAGEment Celebration and Symposium.

The conference, which celebrates Older Americans Month, will be held Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pentucket Regional High School, 24 Main St., West Newbury. The event is free but registering at GrovelandMa.com/Council-On-Aging assures participants of a ticket to the lunch.

Walker is the author of “400 Friends and No One to Call,” and writes regularly for Psychology Today. She will offer practical strategies for those seeking to expand their social networks and stay connected through life’s transitions. In addition to speaking, Walker leads support groups for individual negotiating illness, grief and other major life changes.

The symposium will also offer interactive workshops on topics ranging from housing and behavioral health resources and financial and legal planning. Area social service organizations have been invited to participate in a community resource showcase.

“The event flips the script—spotlighting connection, possibility and purpose,” said Alyssa Lee, director of the Groveland Council on Aging. “It’s part of a national effort to reimagine what aging can look like. We want attendees to walk away not only with practical tools but with a renewed sense of how much they matter, to each other and to the life of the community.”

Light refreshments and a lunch will be offered. A golf cart will be available to ferry participants from the parking lot to the conference venue.

Those seeking more information may call Lee at 978-556-7217.