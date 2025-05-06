TV Sitcom ‘Family Matters’ is Backdrop of Family Services Gala Thursday

The theme of this year’s Family Services of the Merrimack Valley gala is “Family Matters,’ a play on the popular 1990’s sitcom.

“Family Services and family sit coms have a lot in common,” Development Director Amy LaCroix said. “Family sitcoms depict families navigating parenting dilemmas, misunderstandings and financial struggles while overcoming them with love and humor. Family Services of the Merrimack Valley provides real-life support through counseling, mentoring, parenting assistance and youth development programs.”

The gala takes place Thursday, May 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at Black Swan Country Club, 258 Andover St, Georgetown. Danielle and Matt Noyes are the masters of ceremonies for the night. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Family Matters character.

Money raised will support suicide prevention, parenting education, mental health support, advocacy for children and the more than 20 programs the agency provides in the Merrimack Valley. Some 8,000 children and their families are helped annually. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at FSMV.org or by calling 978-327-6600.