Barrio of Haverhill will host members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce after work Monday.

The Business Networking Mixer provides opportunities for business people to meet and mingle, nibble on appetizers and possibly win a door prize. It is scheduled for Monday, May 12, from 5-7 p.m., at Barrio, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Admission is $10 each for members of $20 each for non-members.

Reservations may be made at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.