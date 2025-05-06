Haverhill VFW Lorraine Post 29 Honors Four Haverhill High Marine Corps Junior ROTC Students

(Additional photographs below.)

Four Haverhill High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC students were presented awards and citations last week by Haverhill’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29.

Students receiving awards were Cadet Sgt. Sophya Walsh, ninth grade; Cadet Sgt. Jaidyn Ageadn, 10th grade; Cadet Cpl. Cassidy Ortiz, 11th grade; and Cadet First Sgt. Dorian Cid, 12th grade.

VFW Post 29 Post Commander John Berrini attended the ceremony, presenting certificates that read, in part, “In special recognition of outstanding achievement and exceptional leadership ability.”

“We are honored to award these students with the VFW JROTC award for their community service and their dedicated studies and good grades coupled with their leadership of over 100 students who are in the JROTC program at Haverhill High School,” says Berrini.

Berrini said the annual awards have proven to be great way to stay connected with the local community as Post 29 has for more than the last 106 years.