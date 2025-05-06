‘American Revolution Experience’ Open Through May 25 at Custom House Maritime Museum

The “American Revolution Experience,” an exhibition about how colonists wrestled with British loyalty vs. American independence during the 1770s, opens Wednesday at Newburyport’s Custom House Maritime Museum.

The innovative pop-up exhibition includes display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology and unique artifacts and primary accounts to connect audiences with the people and places that shaped the birth of our nation. It is made possible by the Brigadier General James Brickett-Old Newbury Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Battlefield Trust and runs through May 25.

“The museum is enormously grateful to Sheri Larsen and the Brigadier General James Brickett Old Newbury, Chapter NSDAR for bringing this exciting and informative exhibition to the CHMM. The exhibition’s arrival is perfectly timed as Newburyport focuses its attention on its important role in the Revolutionary War,” said James Russell, museum executive director.

The Brigadier General James Brickett-Old Newbury Chapter’s roots go back to the original Old Newbury chapter in 1896 and Brigadier General James Brickett chapter in 1947, which merged in 2007. The chapter serves Andover, North Andover, Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill. Groveland, Georgetown, Boxford, Merrimac, West Newbury, Newburyport, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury, Rowley and Ipswich.

Visitors can tour the exhibit Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m., at the museum, 25 Water St., Newburyport. Admission is currently free due to museum sponsors.