U.S. Rep. Trahan’s Office Plans Regional Office Hours May 7 in Methuen, June 11 in Haverhill

Third District Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s team plans to hold office hours Wednesday in Methuen and next month in Haverhill to hear from residents looking for help dealing with issues they’re experiencing with federal agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service, Social Security, Veterans Administration or others.

The regional hours and locations are aimed at helping those who cannot travel to Trahan’s Lowell office.

Office hours take place Wednesday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St., Methuen, and Wednesday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Haverhill City Hall, room 308, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Reservations are not required.

Trahan’s main office is also open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at 126 John St., Suite 12, Lowell. The office may also be reached by dialing 978-459-0101.