Pentucket Bank Makes Donation in Support of the Friends of Bethany Fund Second Annual Golf Outing

Pentucket Bank recently donated $5,000 to the Friends of Bethany Fund in support of the nonprofit’s Second Annual Golf Outing taking place later this month.

The Golf Outing will take place Monday, May 19, at noon, at Atkinson Resort and Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive, Atkinson, N.H. The day will include golf, lunch, a buffet dinner, contests, awards and raffles all to benefit Bethany Community Services.

“Bethany Community Services is truly an integral part of our community,” said Pentucket Bank President and CEO Steve Jaskelevicus. “Their programs and services enable those that are aging to live in a safe place that fosters friendship and support. It’s a wonderful environment staffed with wonderful people.”

Pentucket Bank and Bethany Communities have a long-standing partnership over many years with the bank also providing funding for building renovations and capital improvements at several of nonprofit’s apartment buildings as well as other Bethany programs and events.