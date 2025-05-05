Haverhill History Teacher to Perform, Reflect on Current Events at Universalist Unitarian Church

Singer songwriter Tom Jordan will perform a free, one-man show at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill.

Jordan, the retired chair of the Haverhill High School History Department, will share historical insights relevant to current world events and perform his music on Saturday, May 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the church, 15 Kenoza Ave.

The evening will end with refreshments and an opportunity to speak with Jordan and other event organizers. The program is open to the public and a donation jar will be available to support a local charitable organization.