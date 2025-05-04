Veasey Park Speaker Series Begins Monday Night with Tapper

Three well-known naturalists will present lectures on their areas of expertise at part of the Veasey Memorial Park free May speaker series.

Vermont forester Ethan Tapper kicks off the series Monday, May 5, in a talk titled “What Does it Mean to Love a Forest.” He takes participants on a walk through Veasey Park’s new reforestation project and talks about how the Japanese Miyawaki method of intense planting of natural plant materials can help a forest rebound quickly. He will also address how to respond to the harmful legacies of the past and how to use the human power to heal rather than harm.

Tapper will sign copies of his book “How to Love A Forest.” Sales benefit Veasey Memorial Park.

On Tuesday, May 13, foraging expert Russ Cohen leads a hike through the park in search of edible wild plants in a talk entitled “Edible Plant Exploration at Veasey Park.” Finally, on May 29, Merrimac artist Jenn Houle talks about how native plants have inspired her art and she will offer a painting workshop following her talk entitled “Public Art, Plants & Our Planet.”

Participants are asked to gather at 6 p.m. in the main parking lot at Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St., Groveland,

Those who wish to learn more or register may visit VeaseyPark.org.