Haverhill to Keep Merrimack Street Access Open to Businesses, Residents as Utility Work begins

Haverhill officials say they are working to limit disruptions to downtown businesses and residences as a major water and sewer upgrade moves to the city’s main downtown thoroughfare, Merrimack Street.

Robert E. Ward, Haverhill’s director of public works, told WHAV that while Merrimack Street, which also carries state Route 113, will remain open to those headed to businesses and residences during the day, the major roadway will be closed to through traffic. Construction is starting at the Washington Square end of Merrimack Street and will proceed to Main Street. Work, for the most part, will be done overnight Sunday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The $3.5 million project, paid with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, includes new water pipes and the installation of fiberglass liners inside existing sewer pipes. Drains and catch basins will be upgraded.

Full-scale reconstruction of what was once the city’s principal shopping street has been on and off again for the better part of 50 years. The street was to have been completely rebuilt with all new utilities and surfaces as part of the 1970s Merrimack Street Urban Renewal project, which also saw many buildings leveled.

During the early 1980s administration of Mayor William H. Ryan, the city found money set aside for reconstruction limited as claims mounted from displaced businesses and cost overruns building what became the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck. Mostly cosmetic street upgrades followed in the decades since.

How and West Streets are closed to through traffic as construction work on those two streets happens during the day, Ward said. Police details have been positioned at the top and bottom of the two streets to direct the driving public around detours and to let in those who are headed to businesses on those two blocks. Ward said construction requirements may mean access to businesses will be limited at times.

“How Street is not very wide so we may have to close the street to everyone some of the time to allow the construction to proceed,” Ward said.

He added the new temporary parking lot on the site of the former parking deck is open and should provide enough spaces for those who normally park overnight on Merrimack Street. Parking is free. Access to the parking lot off How Street behind Haverhill Beef will remain open.

A major portion of the work is being conducted by Aqua Line Utility of Weymouth, which according to Haverhill Purchasing Director Steven S. Bucuzzo’s list of awarded contracts, is being paid $1.8 million.

Construction is expected to run through late October.