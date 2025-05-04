Haverhill Planning Board Member Morales to Seek At-Large City Council Seat

Haverhill Planning Board member Michael Morales plans to seek one of Haverhill’s four at-large seats on the City Council.

Morales, who also serves on the Haverhill Cultural Council, says he is running on a platform of smart development, fiscal responsibility and community-first solutions and specifically highlighting housing, aging and senior services and mental health.

“Haverhill deserves leaders who will fight for the things that matter most to our community, from affordable housing and mental health services to support for our seniors and most vulnerable neighbors,” he says in his announcement.

While all city elections are non-partisan, Morales is emphasizing he is an independent candidate. He says he brings “a wealth of experience to the table,” with a background as a social service advocate.

“I am committed to fostering a vibrant, inclusive and thriving community, where every resident has the opportunity to succeed and reach their full potential,” he says.

Two years ago, Morales unsuccessfully sought election as the Ward 5 city councilor.

Morales plans a meet and greet Wednesday, May 28, from 5-7 p.m., at Solid Slice, 653 Broadway, Haverhill.

Haverhill’s preliminary election, if needed to whittle down the numbers of candidates, would take place Tuesday, Sept. 9. The final election is Tuesday, Nov. 4.