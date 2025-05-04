Gov. Healey Appoints Gomez and Yepez as Northern Essex Community College Trustees

Zoila Gomez and Juan Yepez are joining the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees after being appointed recently to five-year terms by Gov. Maura T. Healey.

Gomez replaces former trustee Glennys Sanchez, while Yepez fills the seat previously held by Sally O’Rorke.

Gomez is a local immigration lawyer Zoila. Originally from the Dominican Republic, Gomez graduated from Northern Essex in 1997 with a degree in paralegal studies, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from UMass Lowell and her law degree from Massachusetts School of Law. She founded her law office in 2006 and, in the fall of 2011, she returned to the college as a professor of Immigration Law and Policy.

“NECC played a pivotal role in shaping my future, and I hope to bring a fresh perspective to the board, one rooted in lived experience and a deep commitment to educational access,” she says in a release.

Yepez founded Mainstream Global in 2000. As a first-generation Ecuadorian American, Yepez says he understands the transformative power of education firsthand. Through Mainstream Global, Yepez, along with COO Luis Yepez, has supported Northern Essex and its students through financial support, mentorship and guidance, including providing an endowment supporting early college students from Lawrence who continue their education at Northern Essex.

“Together, we can shape a community college that is a beacon of opportunity and innovation for all,” says Yepez.

Northern Essex President Lane A. Glenn says, “Both bring an incredible wealth of expertise and passion for the communities we serve.”