Downey Law Group/DLG Closing Plans ‘Shred it with DLG DAY’ May 17

Downey Law Group/DLG Closing is having its third “Shred it with DLG DAY,” free document shredding and food drive.

The public may bring confidential documents for immediate, onsite shredding. In return, the firm asks the public to donate non-perishable food such as canned goods, cereals, pasta and juice drinks; diapers; or give a $25 to $100 Market Basket Gift Card. Food, diapers and gift cards will be distributed to local food pantries in Haverhill and other North Shore communities.

“Shred it with DLG DAY” takes place Saturday, May 17, from 9 a.m.to noon, in the parking lot of Downey Law Group’s main offices, 462 Boston St., Topsfield.

“This is a great opportunity to shred confidential documents and give back to those in need of help with basics we sometimes take for granted, like food,” says Attorney Brian Downey.

In addition to its main office, the firm’s Estate Planning and Probate Center is located at 345 Main St., in Haverhill. Those wishing to make a food or gift card donation in advance may drop off items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at either office.

Those with questions may call Alison Galati at 978-887-1000 or email [email protected].