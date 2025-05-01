State Awards Northern Essex Community College Grants to Train Unemployed and Under-Employed

Northern Essex Community College is the recipient of two state Training Resources and Internships Network, known as TRAIN, grants to provide essential training opportunities to unemployed and under-employed residents.

Northern Essex Community College was awarded $110,453 for its Assistant & Pharmacy Technician Training and also received a Customer Service Training grant of $29,619. The amounts were part of $1.5 million in grants expected to benefit more than 500 unemployed and under-employed people.

“Our administration is committed to building a workforce that reflects the strength and diversity of Massachusetts,” said Gov. Maura T. Healey. “These TRAIN grants will connect hundreds of community college students to the skills, support and opportunities they need to succeed in growing industries and help ensure our economy works for everyone.”

Grants support 15 implementation programs and two planning projects that offer comprehensive training programs, which include not only the development of key skills, but also wraparound support services to guide participants through their learning journey and into new careers.

“Community colleges are at the heart of workforce development in Massachusetts,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “Through this investment, we are creating pathways for adult learners to thrive—both in the classroom and in high-demand careers.”

Students will benefit from a wide range of services designed to support their success, from job readiness training to academic guidance, ensuring they are fully prepared to meet the demands of their chosen industries.