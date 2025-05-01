Led by Finegold, State Senate Adjourns Thursday in Memory of late Sen. Nicholas J. Costello

The memory of Nicholas J. Costello, former state senator and representative and Amesbury mayor, was honored Thursday during a memorial adjournment and moment of silence initiated by Sen. Barry R. Finegold.

Finegold was joined in the Senate chamber by Costello’s son, former state Rep. Michael Costello.

“A champion of environmental and social justice, Costello worked with local organizations for over 40 years to protect the natural beauty and quality of life for Merrimack Valley residents. As Senate chairman of the Legislature’s Committee on Energy, Sen. Costello was a visionary helping to negotiate and regulate clean and renewable energy. He was selected to serve as the Massachusetts Senate liaison in discussions with Canada on the Hydro-Quebec energy supply project,” Finegold said, in part.

Costello died at his home at age 89.

Finegold also called attention to Costello’s roles as a school committee member and town selectman before serving in the Legislature from 1978 to 1991, first as state representative and later as state senator. From 1996 to 2001, he served as Amesbury’s first mayor, overseeing the redevelopment of the city’s downtown.