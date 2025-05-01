Haverhill Garden Club Seeks Plant Donations for Fundraising Sale May 17

In advance of its popular plant sale, the Haverhill Garden Club is seeking donations of perennial plants from local gardens to sell.

Garden Club members are offering to come to local homes and dig up excess plants for the sale. Often plants need to be thinned to encourage robust growth, notes Plant Sale Co-Chair Dustin MacIver. “Especially with older, established perennials, it’s always good to give them some space to breathe,” she said.

This year’s sale is Saturday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. until sell out. at Bradford Common, South Main and Salem Streets. Annual, perennials, herbs, vegetables and native plants will be available.

This year’s sale features seedlings and seeds sold by the students at the Golden Hill School and wooden garden creations handcrafted by Gateway Academy students. On-Edge Sharpening will be on hand to tune up garden tools and garden club members will staff an Ask A Master Gardener booth. Visitors may bring a small amount of their garden soil for pH level testing. Raffle tickets will be sold for chances to win garden-themed prizes including a wheelbarrow filled with garden tools and materials.

Proceeds from the sale pay for civic garden beautification projects as well as public lectures and scholarships for local students studying agricultural sciences.

To offer plant material to the sale call MacIver at 978-914-5877 or email [email protected].