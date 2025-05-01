Haverhill Boys & Girls Club Honors Haverhill Bank, Haverhill Police and Maria’s Restaurant’s Zefta

(Additional photographs below.)

Haverhill Bank, Haverhill Police Department and Issa Zefta of Maria’s Restaurant were honored last week by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill at the organization’s annual 1906 Club event.

Haverhill Bank was presented the “Business Champion for Youth” award in recognition of its “transformative impact on the Club’s youth programs,” while the Haverhill Police Department was presented with the “Community Advocacy” award for exceptional efforts in serving the community’s youth and Zefta was awarded the “Philanthropy in Action” award for his “time, talent and creativity” in supporting the Club.

The 1906 Club is the organization’s leadership giving society, recognizing donors who give $1,000 or more to the Club over the course of a year. Attendees were invited to explore the Club’s downtown building with a scavenger hunt to learn about the Club’s many programs and meet Club staff.

Executive Director Javier Bristol and Board President Thea Doherty addressed the crowd to share recent Club accomplishments and program highlights, including serving more than 30,000 meals last year to combat youth food insecurity, prioritizing academics with 100% of the Club’s 200+ daily attendees participating in math activities weekly, as well as success in the Club’s growing sports programs, with all three travel basketball teams winning their league’s championship.