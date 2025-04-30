Watch Your Step…and Theirs: Haverhill Officials Ask for Help Catching Dogs in the Act

City officials are asking for the public’s help in catching dogs in the act in an effort to increase compliance of dog waste disposal rules, especially downtown and in city parks.

The issue of dog waste disposal dominated Tuesday’s City Council meeting as councilors brainstormed how to resolve a problem that, as WHAV has reported previously, continues to plague the city. Appearing before councilors was Haverhill Police Capt. Andrea Fogarty, who oversees the department’s animal control division.

“We all know that this issue not only creates an unpleasant environment but it poses public health risks and detracts from just the overall appeal of our downtown and city public spaces,” Fogarty said.

Council Vice President Timothy J. Jordan reported Team Haverhill’s Green and Clean Team has removed over 200 poops since the first of the year after owners failed to clean up after their dogs.

The current city ordinance calls for an initial fine of $50 for owners who ignore waste disposal regulations. The fine for the second offence is $100, $200 for the third and $300 for the fourth and any subsequent offense. But, so far, no tickets have been issued, Fogarty said, in part because police officers must see the infraction in action.

“That is our toughest problem, catching them in the act. So, we welcome them giving us the information, providing us pictures, providing us any information that helps us enforce regulations.”

Fogarty reported that she has solicited the assistance of property managers in the downtown to help educate their dog-owning residents. A letter from the police department was sent to every resident encouraging compliance and dog owners receive a flier about responsible dog ownership when they purchase a license.

Fogarty said her officers are now routinely surveilling the downtown during peak dog walking hours. Fogarty also said her officers regularly visit city parks and playground, putting an emphasis on Swasey Field Park and the Haverhill Stadium because of the number of unleashed dog complaints. She said fines have been issued for unleashed dogs.

Councilor Devan M. Ferreira suggested the city install more dog waste disposal stations, particularly on Main Street and in the Highlands neighborhood. Fogarty said she has asked the city’s Department of Public Works to empty the waste canisters more regularly.

In other business Mayor Melinda E. Barrett read a proclamation declaring March 23 through April 30 Motorcycle Safety Awareness Period after 15 motorcycle riders appeared at the meeting to urge the safety protocol. Haverhill boasts 1,800 permitted motorcycle riders, the highest number of any community in Essex County, according to Pat Cote, who served as spokesperson for the group. May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness month, Cote noted.

Councilors granted permission for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill to hold its Walk-A-Palooza through downtown Saturday, May 3. Alex Nirgianakis was given permission to hold a concert at the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter St., on Friday, May 2. And Eliot Martin was given permission to run a wine tasting event on Sunday, July 20 at Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road.