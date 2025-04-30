Haverhill Council on Aging Offers Spring Fling Tickets; Singing Pianist Kirouac to Entertain

Singing pianist Dan Kirouac of Westminster will provide the entertainment at the Haverhill Council on Aging’s May Spring Fling lunch.

The event will be held Friday, May 16, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Tickets are $12. Paola Hussein, the activities and volunteer coordinator at the Council, said tickets always sell out and will not be available at the door.

Those wishing to reserve a sport may call Hussein at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916. Kirouac’s performance is being underwritten by the Haverhill Cultural Council.