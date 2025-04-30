Fifth Annual CiderFeast June 19 in Downtown Haverhill

CiderFeast returns to Haverhill for its fifth year with a lineup of 30 ciders from 15 New England brands.

Cider makers who have signed on to this year’s event include eight from Massachusetts:1634 Meadery, Artifact Cider Project, Easthampton Cider Project, Far From the Tree Cider, Headwater Cider, New Salem Preserves and Heritage Cider, Ragged Hill Cider Co. and Stormalong Cider. Coming from Maine are Urban Farm Fermentory, Hilltop Orchards and Porterfield Cider. Coming from Connecticut is Spoke + Spy Ciderworks. Farnum Hill Cider of New Hampshire, Ciders of Spain from Rhode Island and Eden Cider from Vermont will also be attending.

“New England has a rich history with apples and cider so we are pleased to showcase these craft cider makers,” said organizer Jimmy Carbone. Food this year will be provided by Barrio, La Pizza Di Forno and Roasted Coffee Bar.

This year’s event will be held Thursday, June 19, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk behind Harbor Place, 44 Merrimack St. Tickets are $45 for an individual or $80 for two and are available at CiderFeastHQ.com. Participants must be at least 21 with valid identification.