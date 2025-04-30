Crowley Joins Haverhill Rep. Vargas’ Office as Legislative Aide

Meghan Crowley, a Boston University Graduate with a master’s in social work, was recently named a legislative aide to state Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas.

Crowley previously worked as a policy fellow in Boston’s Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, which allowed her to promote research-driven programs and guidelines to support marginalized communities across the city.

“As our constituents face uncertain times, our office is determined to continue making constituent services our top priority. With a master’s in social work and a background in public service, she is well-equipped to address constituent needs and help craft systemic solutions for Haverhill residents,” said Vargas.

Crowley recently earned her Master of Social Work from Boston University and is also a graduate of Simmons University, where she received her Bachelor of Social Work.