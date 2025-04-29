Team Haverhill Leads Planting Project May 1 at Riverside Park 

Team Haverhill is organizing a planting day this week to install several dozen plants and shrubs in the new Edible Avenue Project in Riverside Park off Lincoln Avenue.

Volunteers are asked to gather Thursday, May 1, at 1 p.m. at the new sidewalk spur behind the old Building 19 store in Rivers Edge Plaza, 298 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill.

Ann Jacobson, chair of the Riverside Art in the Park and Edible Avenue Project for Team Haverhill, said the group will be planting black chokeberry and blueberry bushes, daylilies and beach plum plants among others. She said she expecting at least two dozen volunteers.

As WHAV first reported last fall, the plantings will enhance a new paved walking trail on the Merrimack River that links to the Congressman William H. Bates Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Groveland Community Trail. It begins at the back of Riverside Park and adds onto the existing two and a half miles of walking trails within the park. The trail splits into two paths at various points, providing a disability-accessible asphalt surface on one stretch and a stone-dust surface on another. It features benches, picnic tables, and overlooks onto the Merrimack River.

The new construction was supported by a $435,000 contribution from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and state MassTrails grants totaling $750,000. Several local and area businesses have contributed to the project including Pentucket Back, the Haverhill Cultural Council, the Massachusetts Federation of Garden Clubs, the Haverhill Garden Club, Haverhill’s Brightside and Nunan Florist & Greenhouses.