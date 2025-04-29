NH Division of Motor Vehicles Opens Three Offices Saturday for REAL ID Services

The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles plans to open branches Saturday in Concord, Manchester and Twin Mountain to accommodate resident requests for REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and non-driver identification cards.

Transactions Saturday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for appointments and walk-in services are limited to REAL ID services only. Appointments can be made online now through the DMV website.

Effective May 7, a federally compliant driver’s license or non-driver identification card, or a passport, will be required by the Transportation Security Administration for all travelers 18 years of age or older to board an airplane for domestic flights. A REAL ID-compliant license or identification will also be required to enter a secure federal facility, such as a military base or courthouse. Officials say while REAL ID is voluntary in New Hampshire, residents should consider it if they intend to continue using their driver’s license or non-driver identification card for these purposes.

To date, 64% of New Hampshire residents with a driver’s license or non-driver identification card have opted in to REAL ID.