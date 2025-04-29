Haverhill High Football Boosters Get Early Start on Cleanup; Citywide Earth Day on Saturday

Although Haverhill’s formal Brightside Annual Earth Day Cleanup was postponed to this Saturday, Haverhill High School Football Boosters got a head start sprucing up Trinity Haverhill Stadium last week.

The Boosters, comprised of supporters—including the School Football Team, members of the cheer team, Mayor Melinda E. Barrett and state Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton, took part.

City cleanup continues this Saturday, May 3, when Haverhill’s Brightside Annual Earth Day Cleanup takes place. Volunteers are asked to help between 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will check-in, pick up snacks, coffee, water, an event T-shirt and clean up supplies any time after 8:30 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, behind Haverhill High School at 137 Monument St. Volunteers will collect litter and overgrown weeds at 50 sites including traffic islands, neighborhood pocket parks and other recreational spaces from Bailey Boulevard and the Buttonwoods Riverside Trail to Windsor and Wysocki parks.