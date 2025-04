The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is planning its 109th Annual Dinner—this year with wine tasting.

The festivities include networking, full dining and sampling of a curated selection of wines.

It takes place Thursday, June 5, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Tickets are $125 per person for members and $135 for non-members and may be purchased online at HaverhillChamber.com.