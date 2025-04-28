Three from Lawrence and Methuen Face Gun, Stolen Property Charges After Haverhill Pursuit

Three men—one from Methuen and two from Lawrence, between ages 18 and 21—face gun, stolen property and other charges after a police pursuit Sunday that ended on Broadway in Haverhill.

Twenty-one-year-old Jorge Alvarado of Methuen and 20-year-old Davian Ginorio and 18-year-old Harland Love, both of Lawrence, were each charged with carrying firearms without a license and receiving stolen property. Alvarado and Ginorio were also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Alvarado also faces various driving-related offenses, included unlicensed and reckless driving, speeding, crossing marked lanes, failing to stop for police and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Each were arraigned Monday in Haverhill District Court.