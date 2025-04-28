Sebasky, 30-Year Health Pro, Joins Lawrence General, Holy Family Hospitals’ Board

Greg Sebasky—who has worked three decades in healthcare, technology, and education—was recently named to the board of trustees Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospital.

Sebasky currently serves as chairman of the board at Ascend Learning, a provider of online educational content, simulations and analytics for healthcare professionals, following his recent retirement as the company’s chief executive officer. He previously served as chairman of Philips North America and executive vice president for Philips Healthcare.

“His exceptional leadership and deep experience in healthcare, technology and education will be a valuable addition to the board. We look forward to his insights and innovative thinking as we continue to serve our communities with high-quality, compassionate care,” Rosemarie Day, chair of the boards of trustees, said of Sebasky.

Sebasky said in a release, “It’s an honor to join the board of trustees of Lawrence General and Holy Family Hospitals— institutions that play such a critical role in our communities. I look forward to supporting their mission and working with an incredible group of leaders to help shape the future of healthcare delivery in the region.”

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.