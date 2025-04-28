Haverhill’s Sons of the American Legion Offer Veterans Free Breakfast May 3

Breakfast at Haverhill’s American Legion Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4 will be free to veterans this Saturday.

The Veterans Eat Free event, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 4, features French toast, pancakes, eggs any style, sausage, bacon, toast, bagels and English muffins along with juice, milk, tea and coffee. Adults are $10 and children under 12, $5.

The Saturday, May 3, breakfast takes place from 8-11:30 a.m., at the post, 1314 Main St., Haverhill. Those with questions may call organizer Joe White at 978-852-5454.