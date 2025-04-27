Groveland Garden Club Annual Plant Sale May 31

Just in time for spring planting the Groveland Garden Club is bringing back its annual plant sale.

The public is invited to participate two ways. A variety of native pollinator friendly perennials and custom crafted hanging baskets can be ordered ahead of time. Then, garden seedlings and perennials donated by Groveland Garden Club members will be offered for sale Saturday, May 31, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Little Red School House, 26 Broad St., Groveland.

Detailed information about the nursery-grown plants for pre-order is available at Groveland Garden Club. Deadline for pre-orders is Friday, May 23, and pick up will be at the plant sale. Club treasurer and program committee member Elaine Wozny said the club will also try to accommodate special requests.

Wozny said the club is hoping to raise at least $2,000 which will be used to support its monthly speaker series and maintenance of the Little Red School House.

The public is also invited to the Groveland Garden Club’s next meeting when master gardener Melissa Flinn will speak. Flinn’s topic is “Invasive plants: What Can Gardeners do.” The meeting will be Tuesday, May 13, at the Little Red School House with business at 6:30 p.m. and the speaker at 7:15 p.m.

For more information contact Wozny at [email protected] or text her at 978-479-5350.