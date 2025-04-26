Haverhill Police Arrest 37-Year-Old Man Alleged to Have Randomly Stabbed Two Men Downtown

A 37-year-old man is under arrest after, Haverhill Police said Saturday morning, he allegedly randomly stabbed two people downtown.

Police were dispatched Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m. after receiving reports of two adult men suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. One was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Following an investigation with community assistance, police Capt. Meaghan Paré said in a release, officers located and arrested Brian Scrooc without incident.

“At this time, authorities believe the attack was random, and unprovoked. There is no ongoing threat to the public, but there will be increased patrols to ensure downtown residents and visitors’ safety,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Timothy Campbell at 978-373-1212, ext. 1570.