Area Police Departments Take Part in Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 26

Area police departments are taking part in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

Take Back Day, which runs Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., encourages the public to remove unneeded medications from homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

Those taking part are police departments in Haverhill, Methuen, Groveland, West Newbury, North Andover and Lawrence as well as Plaistow, Atkinson and Newton, N.H.