Northern Essex Community College Adds Ball and DeCologero to Executive Staff

Northern Essex Community College has hired two executives in the president’s office—both with significant state and local experience.

Jennifer Ball, currently the assistant town manager in Ashland, become chief of staff to college President Lane A. Glenn, while former North Andover Selectman Philip DeCologero takes the newly created post of director of president’s office communications and external affairs.

“Jenn and Phil both bring extensive knowledge of local and state government, as well as experience in complex project management and strategic planning,” said Glenn in a release. “Both will be tremendous assets to the college.”

DeCologero, who currently works as director of community and external affairs for state Auditor Diana DiZoglio, begins Monday, May 5, while Ball assumes her post a week later.

As assistant town manager, Ball manages cross-departmental projects and advises the town manager and elected officials on policy and operations. She has overseen such initiatives as developing and maintaining the Ashland’s five-year capital improvement plan, and served on the executive committee for Ashland is United, which describes itself as “a portal for meaningful conversations across identities, ethnicities, ideological differences, abilities and life experiences.”

Prior to joining the town, Ball worked as an adjunct faculty member for George Washington University’s Master’s in Homeland Security Program. She was also the chief of staff at the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from UMass Amherst and a Master of Criminal Justice from Northeastern University.

DeCologero acts as the state auditor’s chief liaison with cities and towns, manages social media and researches and drafts press releases, commentaries and speeches for DiZoglio. Previously, he spent three years as the executive director at the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce. He also served as chief of staff to Methuen Mayor Stephen N. Zanni.

“As someone who has been in the trenches in various Merrimack Valley communities, I’m excited to be in a role that can serve them collectively,” he said. DeCologero holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Merrimack College. He took one of his classes at Northern Essex Community College.

DeCologero and Ball join Glenn’s office manager Heather Ringwald and current Chief of Staff Cheryl Goodwin who will retire at the end of next month.