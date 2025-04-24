Haverhill Boys & Girls Club Back-A-Kid Donors Have Chance to be Listed on T-Shirts

Those who contribute $125 to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill might just find their names on the backs of T-shirts the club is handing out at its Walk-A-Palooza.

The social services organization is asking for $125 donations for its Back-A-Kid fundraiser in honor of its 125th birthday providing recreational activities and support to children in Greater Haverhill. The first 125 donors will be listed on the event tee for the club’s Saturday, May 3, Walk-A-Palooza through downtown Haverhill. Contributions in any amount up to $25,000 made by June 1 will be matched by the Amelia Peabody Foundation.

The club notes three quarters of children served are from low-income families and 40% are led by one parent. Fully 80% of the Club’s operating expenses are supported by donations. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill serves over 1,000 young people a year.

Donation may be made online at HaverhillBGC.org or by mailing checks to Melissa deFriesse, development director, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St., Haverhill, MA 01830.