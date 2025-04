The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is introducing “Coffee Connect,” described as a casual morning networking event to kick-start your day with great coffee and even better conversation.”

The inaugural Coffee Connect, free to Greater Haverhill Chamber members, takes place Thursday May 8, from 8- 9 a.m., at Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St., Haverhill. A door prize is offered.

Registration takes place at HaverhillChamber.com.