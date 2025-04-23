Pentucket Bank Supports Hill View Montessori’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Bingo with Donation

Pentucket Bank recently donated $2,500 to Haverhill’s Hill View Montessori Public Charter School in support of the school’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Bingo fundraiser.

Games take place Saturday, May 3, starting at 5:45 p.m., at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill. There will be music, Bingo, a buffet and dancing.

“The Montessori method of teaching is unique and has been proven to be very successful,” said Pentucket Bank President and CEO Steve Jaskelevicus. “While the education they provide is free, we know that nothing is really free. So, fundraisers like the Bingo event are crucial.”

Those interested in attending may register online here.

Pentucket Bank has been supporting Hillview Montessori since it opened its doors in 2003.