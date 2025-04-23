Mass. Cultural Council Awards Haverhill’s Hobbs Everett Grant for Creative Individuals

Katrina “Kat” Hobbs Everett was recently awarded a 2025 Grant for Creative Individuals by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency dedicated to supporting the arts, culture and creative expression.

Hobbs Everett, who also serves as a Haverhill city councilor representing Ward 2, says the $5,000 grant will “support her continued work amplifying stories of resilience, joy and liberation—particularly within Black and Afro-Indigenous communities—through visual art, spoken word poetry, storytelling and immersive cultural experiences.”

“This support is a powerful affirmation of the value of cultural work that reflects lived experience, uplifts ancestral wisdom and invites collective healing,” she says.

Hobbs Everett describes herself as a multidisciplinary artist, cultural strategist and community advocate. Her creative work centers on Black and Afro-Indigenous identity, healing and liberation through visual arts, storytelling, spoken word poetry and immersive cultural experiences

The Massachusetts Cultural Council awarded more than $2 million in Grants for Creative Individuals to “Massachusetts artists, culture bearers and creative practitioners to equitably advance creative expression throughout our diverse communities.”

Besides Hobbs Everett, other $5,000 Grants for Creative Individuals went to Gregory Moutafis, Jorge David Martinez, Mariel Ramirez Guerrero, Mark Lipman and Mohammad Hamed Momen, all of Haverhill; Makayla DeOliveira of Methuen; and Phoebe Delaney of West Newbury.