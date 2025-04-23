‘L’Arche Madness’ 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Takes Place May 17

“L’Arche Madness,” L’Arche Boston North’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is set for May with games and bracket-style competitions for all ages and abilities.

The event supports L’Arche Boston North’s homes and programs for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities programs. Teams will showcase their skills, compete for prizes and support a community of belonging and inclusion.

Organizers say, “Whether you’re here to shoot hoops, share stories, or simply enjoy the madness—we’ve got something for everyone.”

The in-person tournament takes place Saturday, May 17, from noon to 3 p.m., at Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St., Haverhill. Tickets are $75 per team—$25 per person or $10 per person for those coming for the fun. Tickets may be purchased online here.