Feds Cancel $1 Million in Grants to UTEC, Which Runs Anti-Gang Programs in Haverhill, Lawrence

The operator of anti-gang and gun violence prevention programs in Haverhill, Lawrence and other areas said Wednesday it will lose about $1 million after the federal government cancelled contracts for community violence intervention services and related programs.

Nonprofit UTEC said the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday pulled back grants to community organizations and local governments, including money for gun-violence prevention programs, crime-victim advocacy and efforts to combat opioid addiction.

“The Department of Justice’s decision to immediately cancel hundreds of grants, including critical funding for gun violence prevention and community-based intervention programs, is deeply disappointing. This negatively impacts our communities in a time where we are working so intentionally to combat the harms that affect our young people. These cuts directly affect communities like ours across the country that are working to prevent violence and who are working to support young people most at risk,” said UTEC CEO Gregg Croteau in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Justice terminated two grant contracts awarded to UTEC in 2021 and 2023 for community violence intervention services totaling $500,000 plus a like amount UTEC would have received as a sub-grantee on grants awarded to police and a nonprofit organization, bringing the total loss close to $1 million.

“Cutting off funding to programs like these, midway through grant cycles, with no warning, undermines trust, stability and progress,” Croteau said, calling on federal leaders to restore funding.

UTEC hosted the Department of Justice in Lowell in September, 2023 when the Biden administration announced that UTEC, along with several Massachusetts organizations, would receive Community Violence Intervention grants. At the time, Croteau visited the White House for President Biden’s formation of a new office on gun violence prevention.

“We know that these programs are highly effective because we do this work every day—in partnership with a variety of other community-based organizations, law enforcement and correctional facilities. We know the impact of this sustained investment in community-based approaches to gun violence protection,” Croteau added.