Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Plans Series of Revolutionary War Talks and Workshops

Over the next year and a half, Haverhill’s Museum of Printing plans a series of talks and workshops celebrating the start of the American Revolution, from the first battle this month in 1775 through the signing of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776.

The museum will use a replica of an English Common Press, to print copies of the Declaration of Independence for Museum of Printing visitors. It is one of only two operational wooden presses in New England.

“It was the press that printed the pamphlets, broadsides, and newspapers that energized the revolution and the press that printed the Declaration of Independence. The printing press helped create America and this kind of press is an extremely important part of our history,” the museum said in a release.

Thanks to a grant from the Massachusetts Office of Tourism, the museum is able to offer four free events, including one that took place last month, “Wood Type Use, History and Identification.”

Other events are “Printing Paul Revere,” featuring Andy Volpe printing some of his Revere replica copperplates, Saturday, May 10, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; “Trumpeters of Sedition: How the Printing Press Created a Revolution!” with Gary Gregory, proprietor of the Printing Office of Edes & Gill, Saturday, May 17, at 1 p.m.; and “Happy Accident Broadsides” with letterpress artist Mitch Cohen and Museum of Printing Director of Operations Mitch Ahern, Saturday, May 24, at 1 p.m.

All events take place at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill.