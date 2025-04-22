Burtons Grill Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Members Friday Morning

Burtons Grill is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Friday for a networking breakfast.

In addition to exchanging leads, members will enjoy breakfast and are eligible to win prizes.

The program takes place Friday, April 25, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Burtons Grill, 145 Turnpike St., North Andover. Admission is $10 per person for Merrimack Valley Chamber members or $20 per person for non-members.

Reservations may be made online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.