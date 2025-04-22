$3.5 Million Water, Sewer Work Underway in Downtown Haverhill; New Garage Also Progresses

About $3.5 million in downtown Haverhill water, sewer and related improvements are underway with construction expected to continue through October.

Christine Lindberg, chief of staff to Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, told WHAV Tuesday the total does not include sidewalks. A major portion of the work is being conducted by Aqua Line Utility of Weymouth, which according to Haverhill Purchasing Director Steven S. Bucuzzo’s list of awarded contracts, is being paid $1.8 million.

A city notice says “The project aims to upgrade water mains and rehabilitate sewers.” Construction is being paid largely by previously awarded federal American Rescue Plan Act grants, part of a post-COVID-19 stimulus package approved in 2021.

The work is also in addition to developer Salvatore N. Lupoli’s $160 million redevelopment of about five acres of land fronting Merrimack Street including the former Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck and Pentucket Bank at White’s Corner.

The city awarded contracts to J. Derenzo Co. of Brockton of $1.4 million for Goecke Deck demolition and $1.26 million for parking garage infrastructure and $6.26 million to Dailey Precast of Shaftsbury, Vt., for parking garage concrete fabrication. Some of the underlying costs are pass-through amounts being paid by a $6.6 million state MassWorks grant.

“The city used the MassWorks money to take down the deck, then also to fabricate the blocks for the new construction of the new garage,” Lindberg explained.

Utility improvements are being made along Merrimack, How and West Streets. Work on Merrimack Street is scheduled to take place overnights, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with road closings planned during those hours. Daytime work, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., takes place on How and West Streets.

The city said any water interruptions will be brief and scheduled with 48 hours’ notice.