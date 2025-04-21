Haverhill Firefighting Museum Offers Raffle with $5,000 Cash Top Prize

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is having its second cash raffle with a $5,000 grand prize.

Cynthia Graham, who serves as vice president of the museum’s board, said a maximum of 250 tickets will be sold for $100 each. Besides the chance to win a $5,000 first prize, there is a $1,000 second prize and third prize of $750 in scratch tickets. Proceeds support operations for the coming year. Graham said board members have tickets for sale or they can be ordered on the museum’s website, HaverhillFirefightingMuseum.org.

The raffle winners will be chosen at the museum’s sold-out Tequila and Taco fundraiser on Saturday, May 3.

“Whatever we raise between these two events will mean the world to us,” said Graham. “We are in the process of putting together a new exhibit that shows how the clothing firefighters wear to protect themselves has changed over the years and we’re also working on setting up a junior firefighter program.”

The museum, located in the old armory at 75 Kenoza Ave, opens for the season on Saturday, May 10. Regular hours are Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. through late October or by appointment. Regular admission is $5 or $15 for a family.