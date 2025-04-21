Graduating Seniors May Apply for Gablosky Memorial Art Scholarship Before May 3

Area high school seniors graduating this spring who plan to pursue a career in the arts are invited to apply for the Robert Gablosky Memorial Art Scholarship before May 3.

Those eligible for the $1,000 scholarship are public, private and home-schooled students who are currently residing in, or attending school, in the districts of Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover, Masconomet, Pentucket and Timberlane.

The scholarship is named for late Haverhill Gazette staff writer Robert J. Gablosky, who also founded the Greater Haverhill Arts Association in 1971. Gablosky died in 2017 at age 88. The Greater Haverhill Arts Association administers the scholarship on behalf of the Gablosky family.

Students may apply online at ghaa.art by Saturday, May 3.

The scholarship will be awarded during the reception for the Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s Annual Open Exhibit Sunday, June 1, between 2:30 and 4 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.