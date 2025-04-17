Pentucket Bank Backs Haverhill Breakfast Exchange Club’s Sixth Annual Trivia Night

Pentucket Bank is giving the Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill a boost in advance of the service club’s Sixth Annual Trivia Night.

The bank donated $2,500 to help underwrite the event taking place Friday, April 25, from 4:30-8 p.m., at the AmVets, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill.

“Supporting low-income elderly individuals and veterans involves a multifaceted approach,” said bank President and CEO Steve Jaskelevicus. “The Breakfast Exchange Club does that by fostering community involvement such as Trivia Night. It brings everyone together to have fun and raise funds for their incredibly worthy work.”

The event typically draws more than 200 attendees to support the Club’s ongoing programs of heat assistance, food and transportation for low-income elderly and veterans.