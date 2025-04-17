Methuen Resident Pleads Guilty to Returning to U.S. After 2017 Deportation

A citizen of the Dominican Republic residing in Methuen pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to unlawfully reentering the United States after deportation.

Thirty-nine-year-old Florencio Antonio Nuñez Guerrero pleaded guilty to unlawful reentry of a deported alien. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for July 8.

Nuñez Guerrero was indicted last month by a federal grand jury.

He was deported from the United States March 3, 2017 after serving a federal sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin. According to the indictment, sometime later, Nuñez Guerrero reentered the United States without permission.