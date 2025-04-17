Curbside Collection of Leaves, Grass Saturday Morning in Haverhill

Haverhill is collecting leaves and grass clippings at the curb this Saturday.

This Saturday, April 19, residents are asked to place leaves and grass clippings in either bags or open barrels and placed on the curb by 6 a.m. Loose leaves, brush and branches, plastic bags or trash will not be collected.

Each bag or barrel must weigh less than 40 pounds.

Brush may be dropped off at the Recycling Center, behind the Public Works garage, 500 Primrose St., Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Residents must have the 2025 sticker or a day pass to drop off brush or branches. The sticker may be purchased at the Public Works offices, weekdays, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

There’s more at HaverhillRecycles.org or residents may call the Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 978-420-3817.