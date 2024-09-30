Stem Haverhill Raises $10,000 for Veterans at First Annual Beach Bash

Cannabis retailer, Stem Haverhill, raised $10,000 for the nonprofit Patriots Helping Vets during its inaugural Beach Bash.

Patriots Helping Vets, founded by Marine veteran Tom Rand, provides essential equipment and services to veterans who benefit from plant-based medicine. Stem Haverhill’s Beach Bash marks the third in a series of charitable events hosted by the cannabis retailer this year. Prior fundraisers include August’s Blast in the Grass, which also raised $10,000 for the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts and May’s Power of Flower, which supported the Parabola Center, a nonprofit advocating for cannabis policy reform.

Stem Haverhill owner Caroline Pineau said “The Beach Bash was a success, and I’m thrilled with the turnout and the funds raised to support an organization that does such important work for our veterans.”

The event took place on Sept. 17 at Surfside and the Carousel at Salisbury Beach, attracted 300 attendees and provided a mix of activities including a disc jockey, boardwalk caricature artist, carousel rides, a glam station, Italian ice and performances by local artists.

Since opening in 2020, Stem Haverhill has contributed more than $250,000 to local charities. The company’s next fundraiser, Bong and Pong, will take place in April 2025.