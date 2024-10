The Haverhill YMCA will host fall basketball leagues Saturdays from Oct. 5, through Nov. 23.

Preschool programs take place from 9 to 10 a.m., 6- to 8-year-old program from 10 to 11 a.m. and the 8- to 10-year-old program from 11 a.m. to noon, all at the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St.

For more information, contact Membership Director Karissa Forzese at [email protected].