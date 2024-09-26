Haverhill Receives Grant to Remove Little River Dam and Groveland to Repair Johnson Creek Dam

A state program aimed at reducing risks associated with severe weather and rising sea levels is delivering $1 million to Haverhill to help remove Little River Dam near Lafayette Square and $98,620 to Groveland to repair the Johnson Creek Dam.

The state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Dam and Seawall program Thursday formally awarded about $14 million to help 23 communities and nonprofit organizations pay for 14 design and permitting projects and nine construction projects statewide. State Rep. Andy X. Vargas was among local officials saying he’s grateful the state ranked Haverhill highly.

“This funding is critical to improving climate resiliency and unlocking positive development in a dilapidated part of Haverhill. With this $1 million grant, the habitat in the little river will benefit and the overall economic outlook of the Lafayette square neighborhood will greatly improve,” he said in a statement.

“Last year was another reminder of how crucial it is to maintain our dams and seawalls—they are essential to our safety and infrastructure. That’s why I allocated an additional $1 million for dam safety technical assistance in my budget,” said Gov. Maura T. Healey. “With the grants we’re announcing today, we are empowering municipalities to strengthen their resilience and confidently prepare for whatever storms may come their way.”

Since the program began in 2013, the Dam and Seawall Program has provided $134 million in grants and loans to address deficient dams, seawalls and levees.